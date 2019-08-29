Senators question Amazon on unsafe products - WSJ

A trio of U.S. Democratic senators write to Amazon (AMZN +1.3% ) requesting the removal of unsafe items and appropriate warning labels on other products.

The letter references a WSJ report last week that found over 4,000 items on Amazon's platform that were deemed unsafe by federal agencies, banned by Amazon, or had deceptive labels. Roughly half of the listings were for toys and medication and didn't contain warning labels for children.

Amazon removed or modified most of the products in the report, but some of the same products reappeared under new listings.

The senators request a response from CEO Jeff Bezos by September 29.