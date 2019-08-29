Sibanye-Stillwater says in talks with AngloGold on Mponeng mine

Sibanye-Stillwayer (SBGL -2.8% ) says it is in talks with AngloGold Ashanti (AU -4.8% ) about a potential acquisition of the world's deepest gold mine, Mponeng.

"We are not panting after more deep-level gold mines but there are significant synergies and opportunities between Driefontein and Mponeng," SBGL CEO Neal Froneman says.

Additionally, Froneman says a supportive precious metals price and a positive operational outlook will benefit the company's H2 earnings and cash flow, enabling it to pay down debt and possibly resume cash dividends payments in 2020.

The CEO's comments came after SBGL reported H1 results and said it expected improvements in H2.

Gold companies are broadly lower in today's trade as futures of the yellow metal pull back ~$20/oz. from recent gains.