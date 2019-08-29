CNH Industrial looking to spin off Iveco trucking unit - Bloomberg

CNH Industrial (CNHI +9.1% ) shoots higher following a Bloomberg report that it is evaluating options for its Iveco truck business as it seeks ways to unlock value.

CNH is weighing possibilities including spinning off the Iveco division or combining it with a competitor, and it could announce a strategic review of the business as soon as next week, according to the report.

CNH has long weighed the possibility of separating the truck business from its more profitable tractor division, with then-CEO Richard Tobin saying last year that he would consider spinning off Iveco after further strengthening the company's balance sheet.