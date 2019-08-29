Gamco names head of active ETF in initiatives

Gamco Investors (GBL +1.6% ) names Dennis J. DeCore managing director leading Gabelli Fund's ETF business.

Gabelli Funds, a licensee of Precidian Investments ActiveShares, expects ActiveShares to be a significant offering to investors in the future.

ActiveShares are the first non-transparent, actively managed ETF, which was recently approved by the SEC.

Before joining Gabelli Funds in 2014, DeCore was a managing director at Mitsubishi Securities where he executed share repurchases for large banking clients as well as implemented equity strategies for the firm's proprietary account.