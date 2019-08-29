Uber CEO talks trade secrets, Kalanick - Bloomberg

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Uber (UBER +0.7% ) CEO discusses the new federal indictment against ex-engineer Anthony Levandowski for trade secret theft from Alphabet, the continued presence of ex-CEO Travis Kalanick on the board, and expanding Uber's delivery offerings.

On Levandowski: "I wasn’t here when we brought Anthony on board but what I do know is that we went to incredible depths to makes sure that any information that Anthony might have acquired from Google -- and it sure looked like he did -- didn’t make it over to our company."

On Kalanick: "He’s on the board for now and he’s going to be on the board tomorrow. Ultimately now we’re a public company and the shareholders are going to get to pick their own board and that governance process will take care of itself going forward."

The exec broadly says Uber's delivery plans will expand beyond food to other local commerce. The company has previously hinted at grocery delivery.