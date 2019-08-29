Magellan to expand Saddlehorn pipeline capacity by 2020

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.6% ) says it will add 100K bbl/day of capacity to the Saddlehorn pipeline to reach 290K bbl/day following higher volume commitments from shippers during a July open season.

Operator MMP expects the higher capacity will be available in late 2020 following the addition of incremental pumping and storage capabilities.

The Saddlehorn pipeline runs from Colorado to the main U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Okla., and is jointly owned by MMP, Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES).

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) has an option to buy up to a 20% ownership interest in Saddlehorn.