Five game firms to settle EU antitrust charges; Valve to fight - Reuters

Five videogame publishers are set to settle EU antitrust charges, while Valve plans to fight on, Reuters reports.

The European Commission has been targeting the companies since 2017, and Bandai Namco (OTC:NCBDY), Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY), Focus Home, Koch Media and ZeniMax intend to settle the case, a move that will win them 10% off their fines.

But Valve -- owner of Steam, the top game distribution platform -- is likely to ask for a closed-door hearing to argue its case before the EC and country regulators.

The EC says the companies agreed to use geo-blocking activation keys to prevent consumers in one country from buying cheaper across borders, and charged the five publishers with preventing other distributors from selling games outside allocated territories.

It can fine companies up to 10% of turnover for breaking the rules.