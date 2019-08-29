Ulta Beauty -16% after cutting profit forecast

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reports comparable sales increased 6.2% in Q2 to just miss the consensus estimate for a gain of 6.7%.

Customer transactions were up 5.4% during the quarter and average ticket was 0.8% higher.

Gross margin was reported at 36.4% of sales vs. 36.5% consensus and 36.0% a year ago. Improvement in merchandise margins were driven by marketing and merchandising strategies and leverage of fixed store costs, partially offset by investments in our salon services.

Ulta Beauty updates its full-year guidance to adjust for the current headwinds in U.S. cosmetics. The company sees full-year EPS of $11.86 to $12.06 vs. a prior range of $12.83 to $13.03 and $12.97 consensus.

Shares of ULTA are down 16.13% AH to $283.00.

