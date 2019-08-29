American Outdoor Brands -14% after earnings misfire

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) slides after FQ1 EPS arrives in below even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

Sales fell 10% during the quarter to $124M and gross margin was reported at 38.7% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA fell to 14.1% of sales vs. 20.4% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects FQ2 revenue of $140M to $150M vs. $163M consensus and EPS of $0.03 to $0.07 vs. $0.20 consensus. Full-year EPS of $0.70 to $0.78 is seen vs. $0.82 consensus.

AOBC -14.19% AH to $6.59.

