Gaming and Leisure accepts $782.6M of notes tendered early

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) accepted $782.6M of 4.875% senior notes due 2020 tendered under its cash tender offer by the early tender deadline on Aug. 28.

The original tender cap for the offering was $500M of notes.

Total consideration is $1,023.37 per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

The company will continue to accept notes after the early tender offer for up to a total of $1B principal amount of notes.

For notes tendered after the early tender deadline, consideration is $993.37 per $1,000 principal amount.