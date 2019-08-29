Crude keeps climbing after big supply drop, hurricane fears

Crude oil futures extended yesterday's gains, boosted by a big draw on U.S. crude inventories and as the approach of Hurricane Dorian toward Florida raised fears that offshore U.S. crude producers may cut production if the storm passes into the Gulf of Mexico after the weekend.

October WTI crude settled +1.7% to $56.71/bbl, the highest for a front-month contract since Aug. 13, while October Brent finished +1% to $61.08/bbl.

"There's a storm premium in the WTI price," says Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "The track of the storm is kind of dangerous for Gulf of Mexico production."

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Dorian to strengthen and become a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.

Natural gas futures also surged today, at least partly because of potential supply disruptions related to the hurricane.

Government data yesterday showed U.S. crude stocks dropped last week by 10M barrels to their lowest since October as imports slowed, and inventories at the main delivery hub in Cushing, Okla., tumbled by nearly 2M barrels last week to their lowest since December.

Cushing stocks have dropped by more than 300K barrels since the government report, according to market intelligence firm Genscape's midweek report.

