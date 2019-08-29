Disney sells YES Network at EV of $3.47B

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) says it's sold its interest in the YES Network to an investor group including Yankee Global Enterprises (The New York Yankees), Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The group acquired the 80% the Yankees already didn't own, for an enterprise value of $3.47B.

That closes the door on a saga where Disney was required to sell the 22 regional sports networks it acquired as part of its media-asset takeover from Fox.

Sinclair closed its purchase of the smaller 21 networks last week. The YES Network, with New York-area sports rights including the Yankees, was far and away worth more than the others.