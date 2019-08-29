Marvell -4.8% on warning of Q3 slowdown

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) has fallen 4.8% after hours after its Q2 earnings showed revenues came in mostly in line after falling 1% year-over-year, but the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues dropped to $656.6M from $665.3M, but with higher cost of goods sold, gross profit fell 7% to $350.7M.

Operating expenses were higher as well, driving operating loss to $46.2M from a year-ago loss of $8.3M.

The company swung to a GAAP net loss of $57.3M from a gain of $6.8M. Non-GAAP net income was $110M.

Cash flow from operations came in at $73M.

"In our third quarter, we face a worsening macro environment along with the ongoing impact from the current restrictions on shipments to Huawei, offset by a stabilizing storage business and the earlier than expected first production shipments of our 5G solutions," says CEO Matt Murphy.

Taking into account those export restrictions, it's guiding to Q3 EPS of $0.15-$0.19, short of consensus for $0.21, on revenues of $640.2M-$679.8M (light of consensus for $695.6M).

Conference call to come at 4:45 p.m. ET.

