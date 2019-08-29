Host Hotels urges shareholders to reject mini tender offer from MacKenzie

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) urges its shareholders to reject the "mini tender" offer for up to 100,000 operating partnership units of Host at a price of $13.10 per OP unit less cash distributions made after July 31, 2019, also called the MacKenzie offer.

Neither the company nor Host LP are associated with the MacKenzie offer and holders of OP units are under no obligation to take any action with respect to the MacKenzie offer.

Mini-tender offers generally seek less than 5% of a company's outstanding equity for significantly less than the recent market price. For example, HST closed trading at $15.98 today.