Prudential Financial names new head of U.S. businesses

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) makes a number of management changes at its U.S. business, naming Andrew Sullivan executive vice president and head of U.S. Businesses effective Dec. 1.

He'll succeed Stephen Pelletier, who is retiring after 27 years at Prudential. Sullivan is currently head of the Workplace Solutions Group.

Yanela Frias, currently head of Investment and Pension Solutions within the retirement business, will become president of Prudential Retirement.

Dylan Tyson, current CEO of Prudential Taiwan who, in a prior role, led the General Motors pension risk buyout transaction for Prudential, will become president of Prudential Annuities, succeeding Kent Sluyter, who will retire after 38 years at the company.