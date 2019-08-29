Cooper Companies FQ3 non-GAAP earnings up 8%; low end of EPS outlook raised

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) fiscal Q3 results:

Revenue: $679.4M (+3%); CooperVision: $509.1M (+4%); CooperSurgical: $170.3M (flat).

EPS: $2.40 (+18%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.23 (+8%).

Fiscal Q4 guidance: Revenue: $674M - 694M; CooperVision: $503M - 513M; CooperSurgical: $171M - 181M; non-GAAP EPS: $3.22 - 3.30.

Fiscal 2019 guidance (FY ending 10/31): Revenue: $2,635M - 2,655M from $2,633M - 2,667M; CooperVision: $1,966M - 1,976M from $1,964M - 1,985M; CooperSurgical: $669M - 679M from $669M - 682M; non-GAAP EPS: $12.27 - 12.35 from $12.15 - 12.35.

Previously: The Cooper Companies EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Aug. 29)