Renewed hopes for trade progress lift stocks

Stocks pushed sharply higher following some mildly conciliatory comments on trade by a Chinese official, an outsized reaction that shows how eager U.S. investors are to see trade tensions resolved.

China's commerce ministry repeated the country's willingness to proceed with negotiations in a "calm" manner, adding China was not planning on immediately retaliating on the latest U.S. tariff increases.

It was enough to propel investors to a bullish stance that carried through the day.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by industrials (+1.8%) and information technology (+1.7%) amid strong gains in the trade-sensitive transportation and semiconductor spaces, where the Dow Jones Transportation Average jumped 2%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 2.3%.

The energy (+1.5%) and financials (+1.5%) sectors also enjoyed noteworthy moves, perhaps aided by some end-of-the-month rebalancing following their poor performances this month.

Improved sentiment on economic growth, boosted by an upward revision to Q2 consumer spending growth, helped to steepen the Treasury yield curve, as the two-year yield gained a basis point while the 10-year yield rose 5 bps to each end the session at 1.52%.

October WTI crude oil settled +1.7% to $56.71/bbl.