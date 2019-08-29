MSG Networks +3.4% on bigger buyback, share tender

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is up 3.4% after hours following a move to boost its stock repurchase authorization by $300M.

That brings total available authorization to $436M.

Tomorrow it expects to begin a modified Dutch auction tender offer to buy up to $250M of its class A common stock. That auction will come in at $15-$17.50 per share; the stock closed at $14.32.

"We understand the media landscape is evolving, but remain confident in the long-term prospects for our business and our continued ability to create value for shareholders," says CEO Andrea Greenberg.