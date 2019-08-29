Redwood Trust makes suggestions on QM Patch expiration

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) presents its perspective for potential changes related to the expiration of the Qualified Mortgage (QM) Patch.
Among its suggestions, Redwood Trust says Appendix Q should be reformed with numerous aspects of the QM Rule clarified and made less prescriptive.
"Taking steps to lessen the severe impact of QM versus non-QM, rather than a wholesale change to the ability-to-repay rules, will preserve lender accountability and consumer protections while avoiding market inefficiencies that harm a consumer's ability to get a loan at a reasonable rate," Redwood says.
"While the current rule is not perfect, building on and improving what we have is more prudent than creating a new regime with its own set of challenges."
Also says, "asset-level risk retention will preserve skin-in-the-game, while reducing the harmful effects that a hard QM/non-QM line has on mortgage loan pricing."
Now read: Annaly And The Bull »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox