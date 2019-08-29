R.R. Donnelley +3% as holder presses sharp dividend hike

R.R. Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) is up 3% after hours following a push by shareholder NuOrion for change, including new directors and a raised dividend.

NuOrion says it's pushing for an increase in the annual dividend to $0.85/share from $0.12 -- a 38% yield at current share prices: "The board needs to take actions that treat shareholders fairly, particularly given recent cash flow generation and high levels of liquidity."

NuOrion believes with the dividend change that shares will trade at $7-$10 each, based on an expected yield of 8-12% -- and that the dividend can be increased from there in coming years. Shares closed at $2.33 today.

By way of support, it notes that Donnelley has $618M in liquidity, has cut debt by $134M in the past year, and expects to repatriate $200M-$250M in cash this year, along with $100M in incremental cash from selling its China property.

"Management needs to turn Donnelley into a free cash flow machine that prioritizes returning capital to shareholders, a strategy that is typically associated with successful private equity investors," NuOrion says.

It also says the company needs new directors and says the recent adoption of a poison pill is an "outrageous act."