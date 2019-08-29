New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) first oil production vessel has arrived at the Stabroek Block off the coast of Guyana following a 42-day journey from Singapore, where it was built.

The 1,115-ft. Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and offloading vessel will lead production from 17 wells during the first phase of development.

XOM and partners Hess (NYSE:HES) say Liza phase one development is on track for startup by Q1 2020, with expectations for production of as much as 120K bbl/day of oil.

In recent months, the companies have increased their reserve estimates offshore Guyana to nearly 6B boe; XOM says it expects to produce more than 750K bbl/day of oil there by 2025, equivalent to nearly 20% of the company's current global oil and gas production.