Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has laid off nearly 60 in its Media Distribution division, Variety reports, in more fallout from its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's media assets.

That includes Fox TV Distribution Worldwide Marketing Executive VP Greg Drebin and Fox Home Entertainment Worldwide Marketing and Strategy Senior VP Jennifer Chai, according to the report.

Just after the close of Disney's deal for the Fox assets, it was estimated that thousands could lose their jobs as Disney looked to close up redundancies.