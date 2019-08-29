Airlines prepare for Hurricane Dorian travel disruptions

With Hurricane Dorian expected to strengthen into a potential category 4 storm before making landfall Monday on Florida's east coast, American (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and other airlines say they will make adjustments for passengers that need to adjust their travel plans.

American says travelers booked Sept. 2-3 to or from 13 Florida airports can change their tickets without paying a fee or difference in fare if they can travel as late as Sept. 10.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Spirit (NYSE:SAVE) have issued similar waivers for several Florida airports.

Southwest does not charge a flat fee for flight changes, but the airline says it will not make passengers with tickets to or from six Florida airports during Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 who want to change their flights pay for the fare difference if they can fly within two weeks of their original travel date.

The airlines reportedly have not yet canceled Florida flights yet because the exact path of the storm remains unclear.

Dorian's potential to disrupt Labor Day weekend travel poses another challenge for AAL and LUV, both of which have coped with capacity constraints as the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, now in its sixth month, has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights during the busiest travel period of the year.