Spark Networks misses as paying subs decline

Spark Networks (NYSEMKT:LOV) missed revenue expectations in its first-half results as it faced a decrease in paying subscribers.

Revenues fell 7.1% to €49.2M (which is down 4.5% from the second half of last year). Average paying subs fell 9% to 444,900, offset slightly by a 2% increase in monthly ARPU (to €18.44 from €18.07).

Net loss widened to €4.9M vs. a year-ago loss of €1.1M.

EBITDA was €3.8M, up from a year-ago €2.4M.

The company says it's focused on completing post-merger integration of Zoosk, and thinks those efforts will result in at least $50M in adjusted EBITDA in 2020, assuming $15M in realized cost synergies.

The first half ended with €12.5M in cash against €11.3M in debt.

