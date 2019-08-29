GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

A federal judge today partially dismissed a lawsuit by General Electric (NYSE:GE) shareholders that accused the company of concealing $24B in insurance liabilities and using fraudulent accounting to prop up its power business, although the judge granted permission to amend the complaint.

The class action lawsuit, brought by more than a dozen U.S. and foreign pension plans, retirement funds and investors in GE, consolidates six cases that sought to hold GE and its senior leaders accountable for falling profits in recent years.

The lawsuit claims former CEO Jeff Immelt and other top GE executives repeatedly misled investors by saying the company had sold its insurance business even though GE remained liable for money-losing long-term care policies.