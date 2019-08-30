Tesla hikes prices in China amid weaker yuan

As the yuan trades at its weakest levels in more than a decade, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is again raising prices on vehicles in China.

The starting price for the Model X SUV is now listed at 809,900 yuan ($114,186) vs. 790,900 yuan previously, while its long-range dual-motor Model 3 variants are now 439,900 yuan, up from 429,900 yuan previously.

Hoping to minimize the impact of the trade war, Tesla is in the middle of building its first overseas factory in Shanghai, which is due to start production by the end of the year.