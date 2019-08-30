Fight to keep drivers as contractors

Fighting a California bill that could force them to reclassify their drivers as employees, Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and DoorDash (DOORD) have pledged $90M to a California ballot initiative for the 2020 election.

The measure would see California drivers receive more protections and benefits while maintaining their status as independent contractors.

They would include a minimum earnings of $21 per booked hour, injured worker protection, and paid sick leave and paid family leave for those who drive a minimum of 20 hours per week.