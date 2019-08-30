Brexit talks to intensify in September

Boris Johnson's Brexit team will meet with EU officials at least twice a week in September to break the current impasse, although both sides appeared to play down the chance of an imminent breakthrough.

Johnson also needs to convince potential Tory rebels that he's close to agreeing to a deal with the bloc ahead of a showdown in Parliament when it reconvenes next week.

He recently received approval from Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the government from mid-September to mid-October, restricting the time for MPs to debate the Brexit divorce.

Sterling -0.1% to $1.2178.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP