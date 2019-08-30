Pushback against proposed Purdue opioid deal

A proposed $12B settlement that would see Purdue Pharma resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis is facing pushback from a vocal group of state attorneys general who say it doesn’t bring in enough cash to satisfy their demands, WSJ reports.

Some states, including New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, have in recent days criticized the proposed settlement, citing concerns over reliance on future drug sales, how much money will be guaranteed and the Purdue-owning Sackler family’s contribution.