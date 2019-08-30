Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is strengthening and is forecast to hit Florida as a Category 4 storm during the busy Labor Day weekend, becoming the first major hurricane to hit the area in 15 years.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) are allowing travelers to change their Florida flights without fees ahead of the storm, potentially weighing on the carriers which have weathered a difficult summer.

Some of the nation's largest investor-owned hospitals are also gathering supplies in preparation, including Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS).

There's additional concern for insurers and orange juice farmers, while the oil industry watches if the storm will pass into the Gulf of Mexico.