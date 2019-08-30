U.S. Economy | Top News | On the Move

More green on equity screens

|By:, SA News Editor

Stocks across the globe mostly gained at the end of a week marked by renewed sentiment surrounding U.S.-China trade relations despite impending new tariffs.

U.S. stock index futures are riding the optimism, ahead by 0.6%, following yesterday's strong session that saw the Dow close up 326 points.

Weak German retail sales for July also reinforced expectations for a strong stimulus package from the ECB, while President Trump said that some trade discussions had taken place on Thursday, with more scheduled over the coming weeks.

Asia: Nikkei +1.2%; Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai -0.2%; Sensex +0.8%.

Europe: FTSE 100 +0.3%. CAC 30 +0.8%. DAX +1%.

