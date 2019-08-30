More green on equity screens

Stocks across the globe mostly gained at the end of a week marked by renewed sentiment surrounding U.S.-China trade relations despite impending new tariffs.
U.S. stock index futures are riding the optimism, ahead by 0.6%, following yesterday's strong session that saw the Dow close up 326 points.
Weak German retail sales for July also reinforced expectations for a strong stimulus package from the ECB, while President Trump said that some trade discussions had taken place on Thursday, with more scheduled over the coming weeks.
Asia: Nikkei +1.2%; Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai -0.2%; Sensex +0.8%.
Europe: FTSE 100 +0.3%. CAC 30 +0.8%. DAX +1%.
