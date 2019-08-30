More green on equity screens

Stocks across the globe mostly gained at the end of a week marked by renewed sentiment surrounding U.S.-China trade relations despite impending new tariffs.

U.S. stock index futures are riding the optimism, ahead by 0.6% , following yesterday's strong session that saw the Dow close up 326 points .

Weak German retail sales for July also reinforced expectations for a strong stimulus package from the ECB, while President Trump said that some trade discussions had taken place on Thursday, with more scheduled over the coming weeks.

Asia: Nikkei +1.2% ; Hang Seng +0.1% ; Shanghai -0.2% ; Sensex +0.8% .