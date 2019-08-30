Big Lots +7% post Q2 results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales rose 1.2% in Q2, comparable to the guidance of increase in the low single digit range.
Gross margin rate slipped 40 bps to 39.8%.
SG&A expense rate grew 140 bps to 36.3%.
Operating income margin rate dropped 170 bps to 1.1%.
Inventory increased 2% Y/Y to $874M.
Q3 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: ~flat; Adjusted EPS: -$0.15 to -$0.25.
FY2019 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: flat to slightly positive; Diluted EPS: $2.80 to $2.95; Adjusted EPS: $3.70 to $3.85; Cash flow: ~$75M.
BIG +7.22% premarket.
Previously: Big Lots EPS beats by $0.13, revenue in-line (Aug. 30)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox