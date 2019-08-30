Novartis' ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces positive data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, ASCLEPIOS I and ASCLEPIOS II, evaluating monthly injections of ofatumumab versus daily oral doses of teriflunomide [Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Aubagio] in adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Both studies met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in annualized relapse rate compared to teriflunomide during a treatment period as long as 30 months. Key secondary endpoints were also met.

Regulatory filings will be initiated by year-end.

Novartis in-licensed the human CD20 monoclonal antibody from Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in December 2015.