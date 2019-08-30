TD Bank loses a bull on 'low-quality' Q3 results

BMO analyst Sohrab Movahedi downgrades TD Bank (NYSE:TD) to market-perform from outperform, describing in-line fiscal Q3 results as "low quality."

Weakness in U.S. Retail and Canadian Personal & Commercial banking more than offset strong fiscal Wholesale Banking and Wealth & Insurance in fiscal Q3, Movahedi writes.

Price target cut to C$78 (US$59) from C$85.

In the past six months, TD has declined 5.7% vs. financial sector median performance of -6.0%.

Quant rating Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (5 Buy, 7 Outperform, 3 Hold, 1Sell).

