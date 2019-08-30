Consumer 

Toyota plans one-day Brexit halt

|About: Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)|By:, SA News Editor

Toyota (NYSE:TM) says it will not build cars at its U.K. factory in Burnaston the day after Britain leaves the European Union as part of its strategy to handle any disruption from a potentially disorderly Brexit.

"We will have a production pause on the first day of Brexit, which is Friday 1st, and... then we will restart production on the Monday and the Tuesday," states a Toyota spokesperson.

Toyota expects that no volume will be lost from the pause in output.

Brexit day is October 31 as it stands.

