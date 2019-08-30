Campbell Soup +4% after margin improvement

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reports sales increased 2% in Q2 to $1.8B as the snacks and Meals & Beverages categories performed well.

Gross margin improved 260 bps to 34.0% of sales. The company says the margin gain was driven primarily by supply chain productivity improvements, the benefits from cost savings initiatives and the favorable impact from lapping costs associated with the July 2018 voluntary recall of Flavor Blasted Goldfish crackers, partly offset by cost inflation. Adjusted gross margin was up 60 bps to 33.7% of sales.

Looking ahead, Campbell sees full-year revenue growth of +1% to +3% and EPS of $2.50 to $2.55 vs. $2.57 consensus.

Shares of CPB are up 4.35% premarket to $45.19.

Previously: Campbell Soup EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 30)