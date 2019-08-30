LexFintech boosts loan origination outlook, restates Q1 results

LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) boosts its guidance for FY2019 total loan originations to over RMB 115M ($16M) vs. its prior view of RMB 90B-RMB 100B.

The company also restated its Q1 results after finding an error that overstated revenue from financial services income by RMB 129M.

In addition, Lexin recorded an out-of-period adjustment of RMB 66.1M in financial services for Q1 2019, resulting in a decrease of RMB 63.6M of interest and financial services income and financing receivables.

Q1 adjusted net income was restated to $67.6M vs. $92.7M. reported; net income per ADS was restated to 34 cents from 48 cents reported.

As for Q2, total loan originations reached RMB 26.0B, up 57% Y/Y.

Number of active users who used Lexin's loan products in Q2 increased to 4.1M vs. 2.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted net income per ADS of RMB 3.69 ($0.54) from RMB 3.87 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 non-GAAP EBIT of RMB 775.9M ($113.0M) increased from RMB 602.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

