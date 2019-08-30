Equinor eyes Sverdrup oil shipments ahead of plan

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says oil shipments from Norway's Johan Sverdrup field could begin in October, earlier than the scheduled November start.

Oil production from the field’s first phase is projected to reach 440K bbl/day and likely rise to a peak of 660K bbl/day once the second phase comes on stream in late 2022, the company says.

EQNR has added to its Sverdrup holdings with the completion of a sale of shares in Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) in exchange for a 2.6% direct interest in the field plus $650M in cash.