Baltic Dry Index sails to five-year high

The Baltic Dry Index rose 4.44% to 2,378 points to make it seven days in a row of moving higher and record a five-year high.

Capesize rates were up 7.43% on strong miner interest and Handysize rates rose 1.35% on the day.

