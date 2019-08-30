Trump considering indexing capital gains?

The president takes to Twitter to float the idea of indexing capital gains to inflation.

He retweets billionaire Steve Forbes suggestion, "To keep the economy growing, index capital gains," then tacks on his own query: "An idea liked by many?"

President Trump then re-posts a link to RealClear Markets story by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, urging government to eliminate what they call the "inflation tax."

Earlier this month, Trump said he was looking at reducing capital gains and payroll taxes as well as the idea of indexing capital gains to inflation.

The next day he said he said they're not needed because the economy is so strong.

In the latest economic report, personal income rose less than expected in July, while core PCE price index was in-line with consensus and consumer spending came in a little stronger than estimates.