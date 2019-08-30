JinkoSolar rises on bright Q2 results; solar module shipments top guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +4.7% pre-market after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations as revenues topped $1B, as solar module shipments exceeded company guidance.

JKS says Q2 total revenues of $1.01B rose 14.1% from the year-ago quarter and 18.7% above Q1, and gross margin was 16.5% compared with 12% in the prior-year quarter and 16.6% in Q1.

Q2 solar module shipments totaled 3,386 MW, up 11.5% from 3,037 MW (including intragroup solar module shipments) in Q1 and 21.2% better than 2,794 MW in the year-ago quarter; the company's prior guidance had called for shipments of 3.2-3.3 MW.

For Q3, JKS forecasts revs of $980M-$1.07B, below the $1.1B analyst consensus estimate, while expecting total solar module shipments of 3.2-3.5 MW; for the full year, JKS reaffirms total solar module shipments of 14-15 GW.

JKS says in-house annual silicon wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity reached 10.5 GW, 7.4 GW and 12.6 GW, respectively, as of June 30; by the end of 2019, it expects in-house annual silicon wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 15.0 GW, 10.5 GW and 16.0 GW, respectively.