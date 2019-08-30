BNY Mellon Alcentra credit fund raises $265M

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund's initial public offering of ~2.65M of shares prices at $100 per share resulting in gross proceeds for $265.2M.

The fund seeks to provide total return consisting of high current income and capital appreciation.

The fund is not publicly-traded and has a limited term of six years, subject to a one year extension by the fund's board.

It normally will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in credit instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristics, including first and second lien senior secured loans; senior unsecured, mezzanine, and other collateralized and uncollateralized subordinated loans; unitranche loans, corporate debt obligations other than loans; and structured products including collateralized bond, loand and other debt obligations, structured notes, and credit-linked notes.

BNY Mellon Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNYM Investment Adviser, was the Fund's principal underwriter and distributor in connection with the offering.

Related ticker: BK