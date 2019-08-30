Marvell analysts look to 5G potential
Aug. 30, 2019 8:54 AM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)MRVLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore (Equal-Weight, $20 target) says Marvell's (NASDAQ:MRVL) earnings report shows business is stabilizing but with a slower-than-expected growth rate. Moore expects above-consensus growth for 5G but sees that outcome as already priced into the stock.
- Raymond James analyst Chris Caso (Market Perform) also notes the long-term tailwind in 5G, which could "take a while for that story to become evident in numbers." Caso wants to "see numbers start moving in the right direction before getting constructive."
- Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis (Buy, $29 target) praises Marvell's "unique visibility into 5G growth in 2020" and recommends buying during the post-earnings pullback.
- Marvell shares are down 2.9% pre-market to $23.50. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.