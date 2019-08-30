Marvell analysts look to 5G potential

Aug. 30, 2019 8:54 AM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)MRVLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore (Equal-Weight, $20 target) says Marvell's (NASDAQ:MRVLearnings report shows business is stabilizing but with a slower-than-expected growth rate. Moore expects above-consensus growth for 5G but sees that outcome as already priced into the stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Chris Caso (Market Perform) also notes the long-term tailwind in 5G, which could "take a while for that story to become evident in numbers." Caso wants to  "see numbers start moving in the right direction before getting constructive."
  • Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis (Buy, $29 target) praises Marvell's "unique visibility into 5G growth in 2020" and recommends buying during the post-earnings pullback.
  • Marvell shares are down 2.9% pre-market to $23.50. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.