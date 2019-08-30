Financials are hurting mutual funds' performance, Goldman says

Mutual funds are the most overweight in financials across all sectors, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of 597 equity mutual funds with $2.6T of assets under management based on positions by the end of Q2.

That's a shift from the end of Q1, when mutual funds had a bigger position in consumer discretionary than any other sector.

If the mutual funds' managers haven't reduced their reliance on the financial sector in Q3, performance likely suffered.

Bank stocks have been flagging as interest rates plunged this month, pushing Treasury yields below historic levels as investors turned to the safer haven of government bonds.

According to Goldman, Citigroup (NYSE:C), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are among top positions of mutual funds by June 30.

Citi sank 22% in August, while PNC and U.S. Bancorp are both down more than 8% this month.

