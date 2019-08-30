Xynomic Pharma reports encouraging data on lead cancer drug
Aug. 30, 2019 9:03 AM ETXYNOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:XYN) announces, what it says, is encouraging preliminary data from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate abexinostat, an HDAC inhibitor, combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with solid tumors who progressed after receiving Keytruda or other immune checkpoint inhibitors. The results will be presented at the World-China Immunotherapy & Gene Therapy Congress in Beijing.
- Seven patients were enrolled in the dose escalation portion. Maximum tolerated dose was not reached and there were no dose-limiting toxicities. No serious or greater adverse events were observed at the recommended Phase 2 dose.
- As far as preliminary efficacy goes, one of two pembrolizumab-refractory urothelial cancer patients remains on treatment (more than six months) and has experienced a 20% reduction in tumor size versus baseline.