Novelion Therapeutics receives notice from Nasdaq

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) has received a notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granting a 15-calendar day stay, until September 12, 2019, of the delisting of the Company’s common stock from the Nasdaq in response to its request for a hearing.

The hearing is currently scheduled for October 3, 2019.

In connection with the Aegerion bankruptcy case, a hearing is scheduled for September 5, 2019 at which Aegerion will seek an order of the Bankruptcy Court confirming the chapter 11 plan and authorizing Aegerion to close on the transactions.