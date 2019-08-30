Unwinding short futures positions likely boosting stocks, Nomura says

The two-day rebound -- which is poised to continue this morning by the looks of stock index futures -- may partly stem from hopes that U.S.-China trade tensions are thawing.

"...but it seems doubtful to us that such news in isolation could bring about the sort of market rebound observed yesterday," writes Nomura Instnet's Masanari Takada.

"What arguably happened is that the market's break above the box that it had been trading in triggered the unwinding of short futures positions, encouraging a unidirectional flow of reversal trades. In terms of factor performance as well, investors continued to buy value, sell momentum, and buy high beta," according to Takada's note.