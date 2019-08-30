Tariffs cut deep into profit at American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is down 13.44% in premarket trading as the company's results continue to be impacted negatively by tariffs.

During the earnings call (transcript), AOBC execs stated that opportunities to offset the tariff impact have begun to "rapidly diminish" for the company.

"Our supply chain in China is relatively sophisticated compared to those available in other low-cost countries. So, rapid change is difficult," noted CEO James Debney.

Execs noted the cut in profit guidance was largely attributed to the ongoing tariff situation.

