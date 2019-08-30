AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers

AT&T (NYSE:T) says it reached tentative agreements with ~20K striking workers in nine southeastern states, ending a four-day strike the Communications Workers of America said was the largest private sector strike in the south in a decade.

The five-year agreements cover CWA employees in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The striking workers, mainly technicians and customer service representatives in AT&T's traditional wired phone and Internet business, were seeking better health care benefits and stronger job security, among other requests, after their prior four-year contract expired earlier this month.