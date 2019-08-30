Financials 

Healthcare Trust reports $200M in development, acquisitions QTD

|About: Healthcare Trust of America... (HTA)|By:, SA News Editor

Healthcare Trust of America's (NYSE:HTA) activity in Q3 so far include $85M-$90M of total investments and ~$115M of acquisitions.

HTA agrees to develop two new on-campus medical office buildings with health systems in HTA's existing markets; the developments will total ~190K square feet of GLA and will be developed at expected costs of $85M-$90M.

During July and August, HTA closed on $115M of primarily on-campus MOBs in the quarter at anticipated in-place year-one yields of over 5.6% before any synergies from its full-service operating platform.

    The MOBs have 262K square feet of GLA, are 94% leased at time of acquisition, and are located in key markets that HTA intends to grow over the long term.

YTD, HTA has closed on $208M of acquisitions totaling 527K square feet of GLA.

